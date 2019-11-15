Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mason Rudolph wasn’t about to write off Myles Garrett’s attack on him as “part of the game” or any other platitude.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ripped the Cleveland Browns defensive end Thursday night for his role in one of the ugliest, on-field incidents in recent NFL memory. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet near the end of the game and hit him over the head with it, sparking a brawl between the teams.

Rudolph addressed the incident during his postgame press conference.

“I don’t know what the rules are, I know it’s bush league, total coward move on his part,” he said. “I get it, I can take it, I’m not going to back down from any bully out there. So we’ll see what happens.

“Where did it cross the line? Maybe when he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon.”

Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett The Pittsburgh Steelers QB sounded off on Myles Garrett. Posted by CBS Sports on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Referees ejected Garrett, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey for their roles in the fight.

While Rudolph sounds like he’s ready to move on from the incident and begin preparing for the next game, most expect the NFL to suspend Garrett, perhaps for the rest of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images