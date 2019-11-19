Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mauricio Pochettino reached the end of the road because the bottom fell out from beneath him this year.

Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday on its website it has fired the Argentinian soccer coach after five-plus years in charge. Tottenham is mired in 14th place in the 2019-20 Premier League standings, with just 14 points after 12 games, and Tottenham decided a managerial change will can revive its flagging fortunes.

Pochettino led Tottenham to top-four finishes in the Premier League in four of his five seasons in charge and guided the team to the 2019-19 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool. The 47-year-old undoubtedly was Tottenham’s most successful manager in the Premier League era (dating back to 1992).

📊Tottenham's record in PL era:

4⃣ Top 4 finishes under Pochettino (5 seasons)

2⃣ Top 4 finishes pre Pochettino (22 seasons) https://t.co/2YRa83636R — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 19, 2019

However, an examination of the final months of his tenure show why his exit was inevitable, as Tottenham has endured a rotten 2019 under Pochettino’s watch, according to a statistic Opta shared Tuesday via Twitter.

“18 — No ever-present Premier League club has lost more games in all competitions during 2019 than Tottenham Hotspur have under Mauricio Pochettino (18),” @OptaJoe wrote in a Tweet. “Dismissed.”

Tottenham has won just six out of 24 Premier League games since Feb. 10, according to Sky Sports, which greatly belies the status of Premier League and Champions League title challenger the club previously held.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports