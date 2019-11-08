Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The black cat that ran through MetLife Stadium during Monday night’s game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys still on the loose.

The four-legged feline found its way onto the field and delayed “Monday Night Football” briefly before running down the tunnel. It was believed this cat got “startled” by the crowd noise and wandered onto the gridiron from the MetLife bleachers.

MetLife Stadium’s official Twitter account notified people concerned for the animal that once it was located would be brought to the vet to be examined.

But as of Wednesday night, the cat still had yet to be located, and another update was issued via MetLife’s Twitter.

“Humane traps” were placed around the stadium as well as a search party looking to locate the cat before bringing in “PuppyKittyNYCity, a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) and no-kill shelter to assist with the search. We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” the statement read.

You can read the full statement below:

https://twitter.com/MetLifeStadium/status/1192280448488968192

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images