Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Surprise, surprise.

Milan Lucic is back in hot water with the National Hockey League after sucker-punching an opponent Saturday night.

NHL Player Saftey on Sunday announced Lucic has been suspended two games without pay for roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood behind the Calgary Flames’ net in the second period of Saturday night’s contest at Nationwide Arena. Sherwood attempted to jab at a puck covered by Flames netminder David Rittich shortly before getting clocked.

Check out the play:

(If you’re having trouble accessing the video above, click here.)

Lucic initially was assessed two minor penalties for roughing. Now, the former Boston Bruin will miss out on nearly $65,000 due to his conduct.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images