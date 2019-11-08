Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of question marks surround the Boston Red Sox next season, but there certainly could be plenty of opportunities for players to make a splash.

We are just days away from the American and National League Rookie of the Year’s being announced, and MLB.com went out and predicted each team’s player with the best bet to win the Rookie of the Year in the 2020 season.

The Red Sox’s choice? Power-hitting third baseman and No. 2 prospect, Bobby Dalbec.

Here’s MLB.com’s full thoughts on the third baseman for next season:

“Selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft, Dalbec hasn’t hit for much average, but his power has certainly been impressive. The Arizona product has hit 59 homers over the past two seasons, including seven through 30 games in his first experience at the Triple-A level. While Dalbec has improved as a defender, he’s currently blocked at third base in Boston, but he did start getting some experience at first base in 2019, which could expedite his path to the Majors.”

Plenty of writers have pegged Dalbec to be the next player to get the call in 2020, whether it is playing first base, filling in for injury or even possibly taking on a spot in the outfield if he is able to learn.

We certainly will see, but Dalbec brings plenty excitement with his bat alone, as showcased by his grand slam followed by another monster home run while playing for Team USA at the WBSC Premier12 tournament in Mexico.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images