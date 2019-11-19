Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Jackie Bradley Jr. poised for a resurgence?

MLB.com’s Will Leitch on Sunday named the Boston Red Sox center fielder as the team’s “bounce-back candidate” for the 2020 season. Bradley struggled in 2019, hitting just .225 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs, but Leitch relies on gambler’s fallacy to conclude better times at the plate are just over the horizon for 29-year-old.

“Yes, people say this every year about Bradley: Here comes the breakout,” Leitch wrote. “But seriously, the breakout is coming. The question is whether it will be for Boston or not.”

Bradley’s contract will expire after next season, and his name has been the subject of numerous trade rumors in recent years.

While he seems at peace with uncertainty over his future, Leitch is determined to be among those who’ll emerge as prophets when Bradley finally enjoys that breakout season.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images