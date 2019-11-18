Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A potential overhaul of the Minor League Baseball system could have a major impact on dozens of communities.

42 teams, including the Boston Red Sox’s Class A Short-Season affiliate Lowell Spinners, reportedly could lose their affiliation with Major League Baseball, per The New York Times. A report released by the Times in October indicated the league was considering an overhaul of the minor leagues, which would require major revisions to the system.

(You can check out a full list of potentially impacted teams here.)

MiLB president and chief executive Pat O’Conner, however, isn’t giving up without a fight.

“My job is to save baseball in all 42 of those communities,” O’Connor told The New York Times’ Dan Barry.

For now, the fate of the teams in question remains unclear.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images