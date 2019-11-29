Drew Pomeranz is heading back to one of his former teams. No, it’s not the Boston Red Sox.
The left-hander reportedly is set to sign a four-year deal with the San Diego Padres, sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin. Pomeranz was traded from San Diego to Boston in July 2016 in a deal that sent pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza to the Padres.
#Padres in agreement with free-agent reliever Drew Pomeranz, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2019
Drew Pomeranz is receiving a four-year deal, sources tell The Athletic.
— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 27, 2019
In three seasons with the Red Sox, Pomeranz posted a 22-17 record in 56 starts, sporting a 4.24 ERA in 316 1/3 innings. He signed with the San Francisco Giants following the 2018 season but was traded in July to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The lefty underwent a very successful transition to the bullpen upon arriving in his new home, posting a 2.39 ERA in Milwaukee in 26 1/3 innings. He’ll add another piece to San Diego’s already-solid set of relievers led by right-hander Kirby Yates.
