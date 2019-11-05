Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are many questions surrounding Gerrit Cole’s free agency, but one thing is for certain: He’s going to be making a lot of money this offseason.

The star pitcher is a free agent this winter after a stellar season with the Houston Astros, and while a return to the ‘Stros seems unlikely, he’ll get plenty of interest around the league.

But just how much will it take to get Cole’s services? ESPN’s Jeff Passan listed deals Cole “reasonably” could pursue.

“The question is not whether Cole will get years or dollars,” Passan wrote. “It’s whether he can get both. He could reasonably pursue an eight-year deal. He could reasonably pursue a $35 million-a-year salary. (Zack Greinke got $34.4 million per annum the same offseason as Price, though a chunk of it was deferred.) Just how hot and heavy the bidding gets — and if it’s not blazing and substantial, why not? — will determine whether the eight and $35 million meet up for a $280 million total.”

The 29-year-old went 20-5 last season with a league-leading 2.50 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images