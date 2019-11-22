It sounds as though Jacoby Ellsbury’s divorce from the New York Yankees might cost the oft-injured outfielder.

The Yankees on Thursday released Ellsbury, who wasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2017 because of lingering injuries. Because baseball contracts are guaranteed, however, the Yankees are still on the hook for Ellsbury’s $21 million salary for 2020 and a $5 million buyout for the 2021 season.

But the Yankees, according to the New York Post, are trying to get back some of that money. New York is reportedly filing a grievance against Ellsbury to recoup some of that money. The Yankees, according to the Post, are filing the grievance because Ellsbury rehabbed at an outside facility in his attempt to return from his injuries.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman confirmed the report Friday afternoon.

Yankees plan not to pay Jacoby Ellsbury for 2020 after releasing him. JE would then be the one to file grievance to recover the $26M withheld by team. NYY claim is JE used outside nonapproved docs. Hasn’t played in 2 yrs @nypostsports 1st reported NYY will try to recoup $ — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 22, 2019

Even when he was healthy, Ellsbury was a far cry from the player he was in Boston, where he finished second in MVP voting in 2011. Ellsbury’s first season in New York was his best, hitting .271 with 16 home runs and 70 RBIs in 149 games. However, he missed a staggering 439 games over the next five seasons, including the entire 2018 and 2019 campaigns, leading to his release Thursday.

Ellsbury, meanwhile, will continue on the comeback trail as he attempts to return to the bigs, although he’ll have to do that somewhere other than the Bronx.

