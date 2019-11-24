Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t count Mohamed Sanu out of Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game just yet.

The New England wideout was limited in practice all week with multiple reports indicating an ankle injury would force him to miss his team’s Week 12 game against Dallas. But Sanu made significant progress over the weekend and now has a chance to play, albeit in a limited role, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the update:

#Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) barely practiced this week and if he plays today, his role would be extremely limited, I’m told. The likelihood is he sits vs. the #Cowboys, but Sanu has improved rapidly over 24 hours and at least there is a slim chance to be active. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

At the end of the day, this still is bad news for the Patriots offense, which also might be without wideout Phillip Dorsett.

If Sanu and Dorsett both can’t play against the Cowboys, Tom Brady — who reportedly will play through an elbow injury — could have just three wideouts to throw to.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images