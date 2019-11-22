Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without a wide receiver Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mohamed Sanu, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 11 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, is expected to miss New England’s Week 12 matchup, a source told The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

The veteran wideout did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but returned to the field in a limited capacity Friday.

If Sanu does in fact miss Sunday’s game, Tom Brady will be left with Julian Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and (maybe) Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after he suffered a concussion against the Eagles. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited during Thursday and Friday’s practice.

Dallas and New England kickoff Sunday at 4:25 from Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images