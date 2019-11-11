Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hoping Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement to rejoin the New England Patriots this season? Mohamed Sanu is, too.

Sanu, New England’s newest offensive weapon, said Monday he “would love” to play with Gronkowski, whose potential return has loomed over the Patriots since before training camp began.

“If he does, I would love it,” Sanu said. “Believe that. If he does, I would love it. Just got to go about it day by day and just do my part. Come, man, come.”

Gronkowski retired following Super Bowl LIII, and the Patriots’ new crop of tight ends hasn’t come close to matching the surefire Hall of Famer’s production, with Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo combining for just 17 catches on 26 targets for 241 yards and one touchdown through nine games. New England has sorely missed Gronkowski’s power in the running game, as well.

Coaxing Gronkowski back onto the field might be a pipe dream for the Patriots — the 30-year-old has stated in numerous media appearances that he’s thoroughly enjoying life away from football and has no plans to play in 2019 — but with team owner Robert Kraft reportedly asking the retired star to return for the playoff push, it remains a possibility.

If Gronkowski does plan on returning, he’ll need to do so soon. Per NFL rules, he would be ineligible to play this season if he is not added to the Patriots’ 53-man roster by Nov. 30.

The Patriots currently are relying on the Watson-LaCosse-Izzo trio at tight end to complement a receiving corps that features Sanu, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and recently activated first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images