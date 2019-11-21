Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Imagine thinking back in July: “Mohamed Sanu’s injury is going to make people want Antonio Brown back on the New England Patriots.”

Well, here we are.

Sanu reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain during the Pats’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and there’s now a chance that he could miss a couple weeks. Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett is dealing with a concussion, though there is optimism he’ll be able to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Gunner Olszewski is on IR now, so his season is done.

That leaves Julian Edelman (who was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury), N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and, technically, Matthew Slater as the Patriots’ other receivers.

Not ideal.

Brown reportedly is optimistic that he’ll be able to return later this season, so when news of Sanu’s injury came out, Patriots fans came out in droves to plead to the team to bring back Brown.

Okay @Patriots Sanu is gonna miss some games, Dorset is too most likely, and gunner is on IR, that leaves harry, Edelman who’s one hit away from being out and Meyers… cmon sign @AB84 please 🙏🏼 he apologized — AL (@Al_Carey1) November 21, 2019

We are done the coming weeks. One dimensional no threats running down field. You might as well give home field advantage to Baltimore. Something needs to be done. #BringAntonioBrownBack — PauliThePatriot (@PauliThePatriot) November 21, 2019

AB — Chappy (@lachapellerj) November 21, 2019

Can the #Patriots please bring @AB84 back? Just let me wake up tomorrow and AB be a patriot again. Sanu out now. Dorsett hurt. And oh yeah he’s the best and wants to play for us. Just bring him back man. — Zack Adams (@zack_a9) November 21, 2019

No Sanu on Sunday?? Offense will be laughable. Need AB — Mr. Brightside®️☘️💍💍💍💍💍💍 (@WeRAllPatriots) November 21, 2019

You get the point.

The NFL currently is investigating Brown after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, were brought against him during his 11-day stint with the Patriots in September. Brown earlier this week also apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for his tweets about him after getting cut.

It still seems really unlikely the Patriots would bring Brown back, but who knows anymore.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images