Josh Gordon is gone, but he hardly is forgotten in New England.

The embattled receiver, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks last week after his release from the Patriots, too to Instagram on Friday to share a new photo along with an inspirational quote. The post prompted responses from three Patriots — Shaq Mason, Elandon Roberts and Terrence Brooks — as well as New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.

Here’s the post:

And here’s a screenshot of the comments:

Gordon hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in the Patriots game against the New York Giants on Oct. 10.

However, Gordon is expected to make his Seahawks debut Monday night when Seattle visits the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images