Damage control has begun for Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL on Friday suspended Garrett indefinitely after the defensive end ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it during Cleveland’s win Thursday night. Garrett will miss the rest of the season and the playoffs, and he’ll have to meet with the NFL before being reinstated.

Basically, he’ll have to be on his best behavior moving forward, starting with this statement issued Friday afternoon:

“(Thursday) night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Well-written by someone in the Cleveland organization, for sure.

Losing Garrett could really hurt the Browns down the stretch. After a brutal start to the season where sloppy play was compounded by the league’s toughest schedule, the Browns looked poised to get back into the playoff race. With Thursday’s win, they have won two in a row, and their 4-6 record actually has them still very much in play in the wide-open AFC. But things just got a little more difficult without Garrett, who is already one of the league’s best pass-rushers.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images