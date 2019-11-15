Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Myles Garrett is about to go on an unpaid vacation that probably should last the rest of the NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was in the middle of an ugly fracas Thursday night when he ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett undoubtedly is looking at a suspension for his action, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s suspended until the 2020 season.

The entire scene was wild, and it led to some insane photos.

