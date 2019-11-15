Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While you were probably sleeping, all hell broke loose Thursday night in Cleveland.

The Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 in a sloppy, turnover-filled game, but all that took a backseat to the main event: Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett ripping Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off his head and proceeding to use it as a weapon against Rudolph’s cranium.

Unsurprisingly, the ugly scene left many speechless and shocked. In some other cases, it led to some highly entertaining Twitter activity.

So many penalties the ref had to read them off a notecard. pic.twitter.com/YvL8WEtcor — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2019

How is Mason Rudolph still alive? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2019

Steelers-Browns game right now pic.twitter.com/o2e6PxAnMP — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 15, 2019

Highlights from TNF:

– Several players almost died

– The Browns took 100 defensive penalties

– Troy Aikman touted Otto Graham as the greatest QB ever

– Terry Bradshaw said that this may be the finest coaching job of Mike Tomlin’s career — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) November 15, 2019

Assault. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Even current and former players were shocked by what they saw.

Roger Goodell doing the math on the fines. 💀 pic.twitter.com/StFQGxsJUM — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 15, 2019

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

One Steeler said all the right things in a media scrum, then said off to the side, ‘F—- classless. Like they’ve never been there before.’ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 15, 2019

Rudolph’s agent also got involved with the conversation, even hinting at possible legal action.

The chain reaction began here with a very late take down following a pass. Very late. That happens every Sunday. It is typically followed by pushing and shoving, even by the QB, and that usually ends it. However, what followed tonight cannot be defended by reasonable minds. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019

There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited (@YoungerAssoc) November 15, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images