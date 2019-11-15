While you were probably sleeping, all hell broke loose Thursday night in Cleveland.

The Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 in a sloppy, turnover-filled game, but all that took a backseat to the main event: Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett ripping Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off his head and proceeding to use it as a weapon against Rudolph’s cranium.

Unsurprisingly, the ugly scene left many speechless and shocked. In some other cases, it led to some highly entertaining Twitter activity.

Even current and former players were shocked by what they saw.

Rudolph’s agent also got involved with the conversation, even hinting at possible legal action.

