Carmelo Anthony appears to have a new home.

Anthony reportedly has signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, a league source tells ESPN, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal apparently is not guaranteed.

He reportedly will join Portland on its upcoming road trip, per Wojnarowski.

Deal is non-guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9o6mmiXSNN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

Anthony will join the Blazers on upcoming road trip, per source. Power forward was the position that Blazers were most vulnerable and injury to Zach Collins only amplified void there. ‘Melo comes for a specific role and need. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2019

Anthony, who hasn’t played since Nov. 2018, has struggled to find a landing spot for quite some time now. It only took one month for him to be dropped by the Chicago Bulls after the team received the 35-year-old in a trade with the Houston Rockets in January. Anthony had played just 10 games (staring in only two) for the squad.

Will this be his second (or third, or fourth…) wind? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images