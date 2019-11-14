Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins, it turns out, are human after all.

Last week’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens hardly was an aberration, as the B’s proceeded to lose the ensuing three contests, including a dreadful setback against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

So what should we make of an ugly week for the B’s? And should Boston consider making a run at Ilya Kovalchuk amid his uncertain future with the Los Angeles Kings? NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those questions and more in the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast.”

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

