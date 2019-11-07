Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are riding a 5-game winning streak heading into Charlotte on Thursday night for Kemba Walker’s homecoming and Terry Rozier’s revenge game.

In the latest edition of the “NESN Celtics Podcast,” NESN.com’s Chris Grenham and Adam London preview that matchup, while discussing the team’s recent stretch, and more specifically, Walker and Gordon Hayward’s impressive starts to the 2019-20 season. The guys also touch on Boston’s road ahead and the team’s variety of new haircuts, among other things.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images