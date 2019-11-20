Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a wild weekend in college hockey this past weekend.

The UMass Minutemen continued their recent tough stretch splitting a home-and-home series against Boston University, after falling to the University of New Hampshire two weeks ago. UMass was as high as No. 2 in the college hockey polls, but now has fallen to No. 7.

After a troubling stretch in which they lost four-straight, Boston College seems to have figured things out winning their last five games, including a two-game sweep of Vermont last weekend, handily outscoring opponents 22-4 over that stretch.

The national polls look very similar to last week with Minnesota State still sitting at the top. This upcoming week’s slate of games is sure to bring about some exciting, topped off with No. 6 Penn State squaring up with No. 11 Ohio State.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with Merrimack head coach Scott Borek ahead of the Warriors’ big matchup with the UMass and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey East: Merrimack at No. 7 UMass, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 13 Northeastern, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday

Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at BU, 4:00 p.m. (NESN)

Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 13 Northeastern, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Sunday

Women’s Hockey East: Maine at Northeastern, 2:00 p.m. (NESN)

