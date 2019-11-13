Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was another crazy week in the college hockey world.

Then No. 1 University of Denver and the two-time defending National Champions Minnesota Duluth squared up in an early-season heavy weight contest. The weekend belonged to then No. 7 Minnesota Duluth as they handed Denver its first loss of the season, and came to a draw in the other contest.

After a convincing two-game sweep over Northeastern two weeks ago, the UMass Minutemen took a step back this weekend with a 3-1 defeat against the University of New Hampshire.

With the former No. 1 team losing and all of the other chaos this past weekend, the national polls look completely different.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also chatted with UMaine captain Mitch Fossier ahead of the Black Bear’s big matchup with the University of New Hampshire and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Saturday

Men’s Hockey East: UNH at UMaine, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.