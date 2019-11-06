Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you missed it, there was plenty of great action this week in the college hockey world.

UMass reaffirmed why many have pegged them as national championship contenders with two impressive wins over Northeastern. On the other hand, Wisconsin somewhat has fallen from grace after being swept by Penn State.

Boston College has been a mystery so far this season, but they may have taken a step in the right direction after snapping their four-game losing streak with a solid 3-2 win over the Providence Friars.

With all of the craziness going on, the national polls are looking extremely different from last week with four teams previously ranked in the top 10 dropping down. This upcoming week’s slate of games are poised to bring even more chaos, with No. 1 Denver taking on reigning champions No. 7 Minnesota Duluth for a two-game set.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy tackled those topics and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also chatted with UMass head coach Greg Carvel ahead of the Minutemen’s big matchup with the University of New Hampshire and previewed an exciting weekend of Hockey East action on the NESN networks.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Women’s hockey: Holy Cross at No. 4 Northeastern, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday

Men’s Hockey East: No. 19 BC at UConn, 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 11 Providence, 7 p.m. (NESN)

Men’s East: No. 15 Quinnipiac at No. 18 Harvard, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

Sunday

Men’s Hockey East: No. 2 UMass at UNH, 1:00 p.m. (NESN)

