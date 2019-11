Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are enjoying the West Coast.

The C’s are 2-1 to start their five game road trip and are tied at the top of the NBA standings with the Los Angeles Lakers. In this week’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece, Michaela Vernava takes a deep dive into the Green Team’s success including Jayson Tatum’s hot streak and Kemba Walker pacing the squad.

Check out the full episode in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports