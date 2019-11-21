November 20, 2019 – On Dec. 2, NESN will premiere “NESN After Hours” presented by People’s United Bank, a new Monday through Friday sports news show like none other in New England. It’s produced and presented in an “infotainment” format at the intersection where sports meets pop culture. “NESN After Hours” will replace “NESN Sports Today,” airing Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. or immediately following the Bruins/Red Sox postgame show.

“NESN After Hours” will cover the social side of sports and have numerous interactive components to the show, including live questions directly from fans.

“Everyone recognizes the tectonic shift that has taken place in media consumption, particularly sports highlights consumption, on social media, and on mobile,” said Rick Jaffe, NESN VP Programming and Production. “That said, with the wealth of material out there, particularly player, team, and fan reactions on social media, every fan’s time is precious and the need for a one-stop, nightly, smartly curated aggregation of the coolest must-see content is where our new show ‘NESN After Hours’ fits. And our two new hosts have a unique blend of sports cultural knowledge and a fantastic interpersonal dynamic, that we believe New England sports fans will immediately appreciate,” Jaffe added.

The live 60-minute program will be hosted by newly hired sports anchors Emerson Lotzia (@EmersonLotzia) and Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin).

Emerson is no stranger to Boston, working at NESN, Boston25 and Draft Kings since 2015. He’s covered record-setting seasons, championship parades and plans to bring New England sports fans even closer to the teams they love. Previously, he worked for three years in West Palm Beach, Florida at NBC affiliate WPTV-Channel 5 as well as ESPN Radio 106.3 FM, also in West Palm. In addition, he spent three years in Salt Lake City, Utah at the ABC affiliate KTVX-Channel 4 as well as KUCW-Channel 30, a CW network. Lotzia graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications.

“Living and working in the best sports city on the planet has been a dream,” said Lotzia. “‘NESN After Hours’ will have everything passionate New England sports fans crave, with a fun, entertaining twist,” he added.

Godwin comes to NESN from KUSA-Channel 9, the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado, where she worked as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor. The Tallahassee, Florida native also served as sports anchor and reporter at WKOW-Channel 27, the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition, Cealey worked at the ABC affiliate in Joplin, Missouri, KODE-Channel 12. Godwin graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Communications & Media Studies.

“Our job is to ‘infotain’ you every minute you watch,” Cealey said. “Our goal is to feature Boston’s winning teams and the hottest national action while discovering and sharing some of the best fan reactions from social media. It’s gonna be a good time every single night!” she added.

Thumbnail photo via NESN