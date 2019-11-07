Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Was Aaron Hernandez involved in more killing than we previously knew?

The ex-New England Patriots tight end bragged to his former cellmate that he was complicit in four murders, according to investigative journalist Dylan Howard’s new book “Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.” Massachusetts juries in 2015 convicted Hernandez of murdering Odin Lloyd and acquitted him in 2017 of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, but the former NFL star might have been responsible for the death of a fourth murder victim.

“(Aaron) always used to tell me he had four murders,” Hernandez’s prison friend Kyle Kennedy told Howard,” per ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “He would just always, all the time joke around saying, ‘I got four bodies.'”

Citing Howard’s book, Florio names Hernandez’s alleged fourth victim and reveals the tragic circumstances that might have led up to his death.

“According to the book, Hernandez originally dispatched a group of men to find and kill Odin Lloyd in June 2013, a week before Lloyd was killed by Hernandez and others,” Florio wrote Thursday. “In a move that for some of a certain age and musical taste will conjure memories of Big Audio Dynamite’s ‘Dial A Hitman’, the crew may have killed a man named Jordan Miller, accidentally thinking he was Lloyd. Miller and Lloyd apparently had physical similarities, and they moved in the same circles.”

Hernandez already was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for killing Lloyd when he committed suicide in 2017, just days after his acquittal on charges of killing Abreu and Furtado.

Hernandez’s estate in June settled a wrongful-death lawsuit Abreu’s and Furtado’s families filed against him. Lloyd’s mother in 2018 settled a wrongful-death lawsuit she filed against Hernandez’s estate.

Thumbnail photo via pool photo from Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA TODAY Sports Images