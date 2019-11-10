Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will square up with one of the top coaches in the NHL on Friday.

Alain Vigneault has found success everywhere he’s been throughout his career, and is in his first season at the helm of the Philadelphia Flyers. The 2006-07 Jack Adams Award winner has led his squads to seven division championships and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs 11 times, booking a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals twice.

Before taking the position with the Flyers, Vigneault previously coached the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. For more on the coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images