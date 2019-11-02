Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 season has gotten off to the start the Ottawa Senators hoped for.

Entering Saturday night’s contest against the Boston Bruins, the Senators currently sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings sporting a record of 3-7-1 good for just seven points.

New head coach D.J. Smith is looking to turn things around for the Senators in his first year after serving as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-19. For more on the Senators head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith watches the play during the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports