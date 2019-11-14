Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans have the chance to help the family of a fallen hero.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Saturday at TD Garden during the team’s game against the Washington Capitals. Proceeds will benefit the family of Worcester, Mass., firefighter Lt. Jason Menard, who died early Wednesday morning while battling a blaze and saving his crew.

Enter Saturday’s 50/50 raffle online at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden at the distinctive 50/50 raffle kiosks or from roaming sellers around the concourses. The Bruins Foundation will sell raffle tickets until the start of the 3rd period of the game, then will randomly draw a winner shortly thereafter.

The Menard family will receive fifty percent of the raffle proceeds. The raffle winner will claim the other half of the jackpot.

