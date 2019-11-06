Cam Newton’s 2019 season is over, and it feels like we’ll soon be able to say the same about his tenure in Charlotte.

The Panthers on Tuesday placed Newton on injured reserve. The veteran quarterback has been limited to two games this season due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, which apparently hasn’t responded well to treatment. Carolina has fared well in Newton’s absence, as second-year signal-caller Kyle Allen has collected a 5-1 record since taking over under center in Week 3.

Given Newton’s injury history and contract situation, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Panthers elected to move on from the 30-year-old in the offseason. Newton likely would field a handful of suitors, but former NFL fullback Mike Robinson believes there’s one team that offers an ideal fit for the 2011 No. 1 overall pick.

“For me, a great landing spot — and I know this might not be too sexy of a pick for America — the Tennessee Titans,” Robinson said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “They have a defense. They’re only allowing 18.3 points per game, that’s top 10 in the National Football League, and they’re eighth in sacks. They know how to stop people. When you have a running quarterback or a mobile quarterback, you want to have a tough-nosed defense. They also run their offense through the tight ends and running backs, just like the Carolina Panthers do a little bit. So for me, when you look at a scheme fit, the Tennessee Titans are the perfect scheme fit for a Cam Newton.”

An offseason trade for Newton might be worth looking into for the Titans, who likely were bound for perpetual mediocrity as long as Marcus Mariota was the starting quarterback. Newton has one year beyond 2019 remaining on his contract, so Tennessee could change directions after a single season if the experiment fails. But pending his health situation, Newton likely will enter the 2020 campaign motivated as ever to prove his worth and earn another deal.

Something needs to change in Nashville if the Titans want to become legitimate contenders in the AFC. Who knows, maybe Newton, who’s led a team to a Super Bowl before, could be the answer.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images