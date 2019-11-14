Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL announced Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout.

The New England Patriots are among them.

The other 10: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

The NFL said it expects additional teams to commit before Saturday’s workout in Atlanta. The league also intends to send video of the workout and an interview with Kaepernick to all 32 franchises, although sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that the NFL will not provide the quarterback’s representatives with a list of executives and coaches scheduled to attend.

Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead the drills at the workout, with fellow former NFL head coach Joe Philbin expected to assist.

Kaepernick, who turned 32 earlier this month, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That’s when he became the subject of national debate given his decision to kneel during the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick, a second-round pick in 2011, spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He guided the Niners to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in the final game of the 2012 NFL campaign.

