It is time to evaluate what this upcoming special workout could mean for Colin Kaepernick.

The NFL world was abuzz following Tuesday’s announcement that Kaepernick would receive his own personal tryout on Saturday in Atlanta. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there already are plenty of thoughts coming from NFL personnel evaluators regarding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is three years removed from playing in an NFL game.

Check out some of Fowler’s highlights, which he tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

A few themes from talking w/ several NFL personnel evaluators about Kaepernick workout

*Timing is terrible for the player (Aub-UGA on at same time down street)

*This is more about potential 2020 signing, w/ teams deep in season and Kap out 3 years

*Many expect him to perform well — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 13, 2019

The biggest takeaway has to be the fact that several evaluators are expecting Kaepernick, a former Pro Bowler, to perform well can only mean that there is a real chance the 32-year-old could very well get a contract for the end of 2019 and into 2020.

This situation is a first for the NFL, which will take place Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports