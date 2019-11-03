The 2019 NFL regular season is halfway over — can you believe it?
As such, it’s imperative that fantasy football players remain on top of their game as league playoffs approach.
That starts with staying up to date on injury statuses as kickoffs approach. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered throughout what should be a busy Sunday in the NFL.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Here are some updates from Ian Rapoport: