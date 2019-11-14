Dave Weaver seems certain the Philadelphia Eagles won’t let the New England Patriots fly beyond their reach.

The sports-betting expert predicts the Eagles will cover the spread when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in a Week 11 game. Oddsmakers peg the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites in the game, but Weaver believes good teams like Philadelphia will continue to make life difficult for New England in its travels.

“Two division leaders square off in Philadelphia, as the 8-1 Patriots take on the 5-4 Eagles, And my best bet for this game is take the Eagles,” Weaver said Thursday on FanDuel’s “More Ways To Win” show.

“The Patriots have played two good teams on the road this year and didn’t cover in either. I like Philadelphia.”

New England at Philadelphia 🦅@icecoldexacta shares his BEST bet for Sunday's matchup on @MoreWaysToWinTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/oeOuIvWHLH — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 14, 2019

The other road contest Weaver cites was the Patriots versus Buffalo Bills Week 4 game, which New England won 16-10 at New Era Field.

The Patriots are coming off their bye week and are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 37-20 setback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Although the Patriots mostly will be concerned about beating the Eagles, doing so in convincing fashion might be among their secondary aims.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images