The New England Patriots’ first loss of the 2019 NFL season didn’t make a big dent in oddsmakers’ belief in their chances for success.

FanDuel Sportsbook updated the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LIV to +280 on Tuesday. These latest Super Bowl lines came out two days after the Patriots lost 37-20 in their Week 9 clash, which dropped New England’s record to 8-1. Nevertheless, the Patriots remain the favorites to reign as NFL champions in early February.

Updated Super Bowl odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/QGrrEsvRza — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 5, 2019

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds were +200 entering the Baltimore game.

The Patriots entered the season with +700 odds to win the Super Bowl. Caesars Palace slashed them to +250 following New England’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, and five more wins prompted the sportsbook to cut New England’s lines to +200 coming into the Baltimore game.

Although the Ravens have dashed the Patriots’ hopes for an undefeated season, the biggest prize — the Vincent Lombardi Trophy — remains within New England’s reach, as far as oddsmakers are concerned.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images