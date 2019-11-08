Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers believe Stephon Gilmore is likely to etch his name in NFL history in 2019.

Draftkings Sportsbook on Thursday installed the New England Patriots cornerback as the favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for this season. Gilmore’s latest odds are +600, putting him slightly ahead of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and well in front of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa in oddsmakers’ reckoning.

The Bosa Brothers are both in the top-five for Defensive Player of the Year 👀 pic.twitter.com/aGaOvCruKQ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 7, 2019

Gilmore has made 22 solo tackles and intercepted three passes this season. The NFL named him defensive player of the month for October, putting him firmly in the DPOY race.

Draftkings’ assessment of Gilmore’s DPOY credentials is similar to that of former NFL wide receiver and current NFL network analyst Steve Smith, who informally crowned the Patriots star the winner of the prestigious award at the halfway point of the season.

The onus now is on Gilmore to retain the faith of oddsmakers, Smith and others, who back his chances to win.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images