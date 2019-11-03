Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “Red Rifle” reportedly is looking to shoot his bullets elsewhere next season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton wants to be traded this offseason, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning, citing sources. Dalton, 32, was benched by the winless Bengals this week in favor of rookie quarterback Ryan Finley.

From La Canfora’s column:

“Longtime Bengals starter Andy Dalton was forthright in his displeasure with the team for not attempting to trade him before benching him this week, and eagerly anticipates an offseason trade, league sources said. Dalton, the second-highest passer in franchise history who is tied for the Bengals’ record for touchdown passes (197), will have a viable trade market, several GMs said, and should land a second-round pick in return.

” … He has no future in Cincinnati and is hopeful the team engages wholeheartedly in trade talks at the combine in February, sources said, after team officials essentially sat out last week’s trade deadline despite possessing a bevy of players other teams were interested in.”

So, where could Dalton wind up?

La Canfora reported that some NFL general managers believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears all would be good fits for Dalton. La Canfora personally speculated the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers both would make sense in the event Tom Brady or Philip Rivers move on after this season.

