Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is getting his meeting with the NFL.

The embattled free-agent wideout has remain unsigned following his release from the New England Patriots back in September. During his 11-day stint with the Pats, multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerged against Brown. The final straw for the Patriots was when Brown allegedly sent threatening texts to one of his accusers, reportedly while he was at Gillette Stadium.

According to multiple reports, Brown will meet with the league at some point next week, and depending on the result of the case, there is interest in his services.

“Brown is eager to present his side,” wrote ESPN. “and there are teams interested in signing him pending resolution of the league’s wide-ranging investigation, sources told ESPN.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that a decision isn’t expected anytime soon.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly were eyeing Brown, but ended up signing Josh Gordon instead.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images