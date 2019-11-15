We’ve seen the last of Myles Garrett in 2019.

The NFL announced Friday Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his actions Thursday night. In the final moments of Cleveland’s win over the Steelers, the Browns defensive end ripped off the Pittsburgh quarterback’s helmet and eventually smacked him with it.

The indefinite suspension will be at least through the rest of the regular season (six games) and the playoffs if Cleveland reaches the postseason.

Here’s what the Browns owners had to say about the punishment.

Garrett wasn’t the only player that is suspended, either, as Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were each handed their own bans.

Garrett is among the league’s best pass rushers, so his loss certainly isn’t insignificant for Cleveland. And with the win over the Steelers, the Browns very much remain in the hunt for one of the wild card spots in the AFC.

