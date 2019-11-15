Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve seen the last of Myles Garrett in 2019.

The NFL announced Friday Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his actions Thursday night. In the final moments of Cleveland’s win over the Steelers, the Browns defensive end ripped off the Pittsburgh quarterback’s helmet and eventually smacked him with it.

The indefinite suspension will be at least through the rest of the regular season (six games) and the playoffs if Cleveland reaches the postseason.

Here’s what the Browns owners had to say about the punishment.

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam on Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/jdqGxZrZ7j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Garrett wasn’t the only player that is suspended, either, as Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were each handed their own bans.

Browns DE Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely. Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended one game. Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended three games. In addition, Steelers and Browns organizations each fined $250,000. pic.twitter.com/tY6o5Ozjf2 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2019

Garrett is among the league’s best pass rushers, so his loss certainly isn’t insignificant for Cleveland. And with the win over the Steelers, the Browns very much remain in the hunt for one of the wild card spots in the AFC.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images