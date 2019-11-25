One has to imagine Jason Garrett’s seat is heating up.

With Sunday’s tough loss to the Patriots in Foxboro, the 6-5 Cowboys now have dropped two of their last three games and are just barely clinging on to first place in the NFC East. Team owner Jerry Jones was critical of Garrett after Dallas’ Week 12 defeat, and he could be inspired to make a coaching change if the team fails to reach the playoffs or suffers an early postseason exit.

Despite his 10 seasons in Dallas including more than a few disappointments, Garrett apparently will have options should he not sign a new deal with the Cowboys in the offseason. In fact, he might end up setting his sights on joining one of Dallas’ fiercest rivals.

“…Here is my understanding: If the Giants move on from Pat Shurmur after two frustrating years, that is the place that is Jason Garrett’s preferred landing spot, if he can’t stay with the Cowboys,

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “It is also worth noting that in 2014, before the Giants hung on to Tom Coughlin for one more year, they strongly considered moving on from Coughlin to try to hire Jason Garrett before he signed his extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The same ownership, same group is there who like Jason Garrett and has for years. Obviously, this is one we’re going to keep watching.”

It’s safe to say America’s Team has seen better days.

