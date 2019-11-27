There’s long been debate over whether the Cowboys should move on from Jason Garrett, who’s currently in the midst of his ninth season as the team’s head coach, and that speculation has intensified since Dallas’ 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Now, it sounds like we’ve reached a point where it’s championship or bust for Garrett.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman wrote in his 10-point stance column published Wednesday:

Garrett’s job security has been speculated about many times before, and he has always survived. But this time, league sources say, the rumors feel different. Garrett, who’s been the head coach in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season, would have to win a Super Bowl to keep his job, according to the sources.

The Cowboys have won three AFC East titles under Garrett, including last season’s divisional crown. They have failed to advance past the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with him in charge, though, and the postseason futility seems to be weighing on team owner Jerry Jones, who voiced his displeasure immediately after Sunday’s and on Wednesday issued a challenge.

“Let me tell you, no one in this country has earned the right to say, ‘I’m a Jason Garrett man’ more than me. I am his man,” Jones said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “And we want the very same thing. And that’s for our players to play at their very best and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded. I’m in business. I don’t have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this case, you’ve got to come in first. You’ve got to come in first. So fundamentally, you’ve asked for something that’s a very narrow window to begin with. I want Jason to get it done.”

Garrett, 53, is in the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed in 2015. While Jones’ comments don’t specifically confirm Freeman’s report, there seemingly is mounting evidence to suggest Garrett could be coaching for his job in Dallas down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images