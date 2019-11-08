Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Antonio Brown have been public for about two months now, so why is Brown just now getting a chance to speak to the NFL?

The New England Patriots cut Antonio Brown back in September, concluding his run in Foxboro after just 11 times. It was during that time many of the allegations, including rape, were levied against the veteran wide receiver, who remains a free agent.

He reportedly will meet with the NFL at some point next week, though that didn’t stop him from going on a profanity-laced tirade in which he says the NFL mistreats black players and declared he wouldn’t play in the league again. He’s since apologized for those social media posts.

So why is Brown getting his meeting now?

“The NFL has yet to interview Brown,” wrote ESPN, “and a source told (Jeremy) Fowler that the league was waiting to do so until the majority of its investigation was done.”

This actually is somewhat significant. Teams reportedly are interested in signing Brown pending the results of the league’s investigation, and if it’s nearing an end and he somehow is eligible to play again this season, one has to think he’ll end up on a team.

However, given the nature of the allegations against him, even if it’s civil, it would be risky to bet on him playing anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images