Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jets reportedly were listening to trade offers for Jamal Adams leading up to the NFL trade deadline, but New York certainly was not going to part ways with its star safety for cheap.

Adams ultimately stood pat as the deadline came and went. The Jets’ reported asking price was understandably high, as the franchise reportedly coveted a first-round pick as well as a pair of second-rounders in exchange for the 24-year-old. But while talking shop with Dallas, New York reportedly asked about two Pro Bowlers instead of future assets.

“Sources said that when the Dallas Cowboys first called about Adams earlier this week, the Jets asked about the availability of Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote Sunday. “When the Cowboys quickly shot that down, the Jets inquired about Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, which was also a ‘no.'”

Rapoport reported the Cowboys’ top offer was a first-round pick and backup cornerback Anthony Johnson, a package that clearly didn’t come close to even piquing the Jets’ interest. The Baltimore Ravens reportedly also kicked the tires on Adams, as did a third mystery team that reportedly generated the richest offer.

The third-year safety wasn’t at all pleased about being made available for trade and expressed his displeasure on Twitter. Given how the Jets’ season has gone thus far, we probably shouldn’t be surprised this situation got a little messy.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images