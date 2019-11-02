Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry is ready to go.

The New England Patriots reportedly will be activating the rookie wide receiver off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots needed to activate him prior to Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in order for the wideout to be eligible to play.

Harry had been practicing since he was first eligible to do so two weeks ago, but Bill Belichick had yet to confirm or deny if the Patriots would make him one of two players they activate from IR this season. The chances of him returning grew when the team waived Josh Gordon, as well as when they created a roster spot earlier in the week by releasing tight end Eric Tomlinson.

It’s unclear what role Harry specifically will play, but there’s a chance he could be utilized similarly to how Gordon was. He’s joined on the wide receiver depth chart by Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater.

Kickoff against the Ravens is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images