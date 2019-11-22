Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you were getting your hopes up for an Antonio Brown-New England Patriots reunion, don’t.

The embattled wide receiver currently is the subject of an NFL investigation for sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, which were brought against him during his 11-day stint in Foxboro back in September.

Brown is optimistic he will play again this season, and the Patriots’ thin wide receiver depth had many wondering if Bill Belichick and Co. would entertain bringing Brown back.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, that answer is going to be a hard no.

Wrote Howe Friday morning:

“The book on Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots closed in September.

It will not be reopened.

The Patriots won’t be re-signing Brown, a source told The Athletic on Thursday.”

That settles that.

Brown earlier this week did apologize to Robert Kraft, and as recently as Thursday there were reports that the Patriots were “kicking the tires” on Brown. But given how things ended with the 31-year-old in New England, a return always seemed unlikely.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images