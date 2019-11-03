Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If were up to Russell Wilson, business would be boomin’ in Seattle.

The Seahawks quarterback pushed for the team to sign Antonio Brown before they ultimately elected to sign former New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown has been out of the NFL since the Patriots released him in September.

From Schefter’s column:

“Before they claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon on waivers Friday, the Seattle Seahawks had been doing their due diligence on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, league sources told ESPN.

“Even star quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the Seahawks to sign Brown before they claimed Gordon, according to sources.”

A few teams are “very interested” in signing Brown, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Teams reportedly are waiting for the NFL to finish its investigation allegations of sexual assault and misconduct levied against Brown.

The NFL reportedly hadn’t interviewed Brown as of Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images