Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon reportedly has a new home.

The Patriots placed the wide receiver on injured reserve Oct. 23 before being released from IR by New England on Thursday. But it didn’t take long for the 28-year-old to land somewhere else, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seattle Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers on Friday.

The #Seahawks have claimed former #Patriots WR Josh Gordon, source said. QB Russell Wilson gets his wish. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

Seattle was No. 28 on the waiver wire.

He had 20 catches for 287 yards in six games for the Pats this season.

Gordon certainly will boost the Seahawks’ offense and provides Russell Wilson with another weapon on the gridiron. He won’t be available for Week 9, but it’s probably smart to assume he will be ready for Week 10 if he is healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images