Le’Veon Bell didn’t have the friendliest departure from the Steelers. So was Pittsburgh really trying to bring him back?

The New York Jets running back revealed on Nate Burleson’s “17 Weeks” podcast that trade rumors surrounding him indeed were true ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Bell said there were several teams interested in his services, including the Steelers.

And ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared to confirm as much Sunday, reporting, citing sources, the Steelers “jumped into the discussions for Bell” after James Conner went down with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh backed off after it realized Conner’s injury wasn’t long-term.

“Bell was not the only running back the Steelers pondered a trade for, but he easily was the most prominent, according to sources,” Schefter wrote. “But when the Steelers got word that Conner’s injury wasn’t as bad as they’d first thought and that he might miss only a couple of weeks, the talks with the Jets cooled, sources said.”

The 27-year-old began his career with the Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season due to contract issues. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March, who sit at 1-7 on the season.

