Myles Garrett preached accountability and responsibility after the helmet clubbing seen round the world, but that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns defensive end is willing to take whatever punishment the NFL hands down.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely, at minimum for the rest of the 2019 season, for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet Thursday night. The 23-year-old took full ownership of his role in the fracas after the game and echoed those sentiments in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Yet Garrett is appealing the suspension, and reportedly will cite the collective-bargaining agreement when making his argument.

Check out this report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

As #Browns DE Myles Garrett gets set to appeal his lengthy suspension, one source said an argument will be that the CBA does not allow for indefinite suspensions for on-field acts. Garrett will hope for a finite number, as well as a reduction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019

Whether Garrett truly has a leg to stand on remains to be seen.

As for the Browns, they’re 4-6 with a winnable home game against the Miami Dolphins set for next week.

